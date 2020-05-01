Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,412,682.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $120.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

