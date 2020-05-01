Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

