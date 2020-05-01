Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,295,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,132.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $335,258. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

