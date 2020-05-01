Signaturefd LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NetApp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

