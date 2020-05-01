Signaturefd LLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 610,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.