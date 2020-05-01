Signaturefd LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,067 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $18.69 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

