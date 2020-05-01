Signaturefd LLC Has $96,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,700,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,450,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

