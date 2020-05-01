Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

NYSE:JHX opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.96. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $22.13.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $616.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JHX shares. ValuEngine raised James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.