Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 309.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,753,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $59.30.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.