Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 84.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHI stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

