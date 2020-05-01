Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The company had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,887,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.