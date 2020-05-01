Signaturefd LLC Purchases 263 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in shares of VMware by 142.1% in the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $211,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,521,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,147,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,902,000. 17.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average of $144.62. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $206.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $12,365,214. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

