Signaturefd LLC Purchases 6,108 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,798 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $308,993,000 after buying an additional 2,239,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,375,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $280,443,000 after buying an additional 2,474,127 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after buying an additional 15,628,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,123,000 after buying an additional 3,149,466 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,138,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $93,658,000 after buying an additional 2,505,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.