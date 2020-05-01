Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised their price target on Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of CE stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 12.08%. Celanese’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

