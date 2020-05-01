Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 664.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 431,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 301,758 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,390,000.

SPDW stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

