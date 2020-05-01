Signaturefd LLC Sells 769 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 135,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS opened at $74.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.