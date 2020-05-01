Signaturefd LLC Sells 889 Shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American National Insurance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American National Insurance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in American National Insurance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in American National Insurance by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American National Insurance by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $82.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. American National Insurance has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $126.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.81.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 15.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

American National Insurance Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.