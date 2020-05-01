Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Trading Up 7.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) were up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $104.49 and last traded at $102.66, approximately 516,864 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 400,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.35.

The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $3,982,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 9.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $5,859,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.48, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

