Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.99.

SIRI stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 158.74%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

