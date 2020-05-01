Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

