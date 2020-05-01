Smith Salley & Associates Sells 352 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,320,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $396.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day moving average is $140.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

