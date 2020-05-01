Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price

News articles about Carclo (LON:CAR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Carclo earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CAR stock opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 956.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. Carclo has a twelve month low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 33.10 ($0.44).

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc is engaged in the supply of fine tolerance, injection molded plastic components, mainly for medical products. The Company is also engaged in the design and supply of specialized injection molded light-emitting diode (LED)-based lighting systems to the automotive industry. The Company operates through four segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, Aerospace and CIT Technology.

