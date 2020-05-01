Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Up 20.2% Following Strong Earnings

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)’s share price shot up 20.2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $22.51, 963,188 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 473,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Marcus G. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,345 over the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $925,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after buying an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 66,232 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,877,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $797.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

