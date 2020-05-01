Soumen Das Sells 7,671 Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Stock

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) insider Soumen Das sold 7,671 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.72), for a total transaction of £62,518.65 ($82,239.74).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 829.60 ($10.91) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 776.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 849.49. SEGRO plc has a 1 year low of GBX 641.80 ($8.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 945.16 ($12.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.30. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGRO. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) in a report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 833 ($10.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 878.93 ($11.56).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

