SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 16,713% compared to the typical volume of 24 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 225,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $52.65.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

