SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 368.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $278,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 441.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $119.48.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.