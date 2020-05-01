Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered Spin Master from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cormark lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Spin Master from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.22.

TOY opened at C$20.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. Spin Master has a one year low of C$9.73 and a one year high of C$46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$624.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 0.9675431 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

