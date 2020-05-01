STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of STEP Energy Services in a report released on Sunday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for STEP Energy Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$126.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.03 million.

