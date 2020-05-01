Stewart Hamilton Purchases 157 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Stewart Hamilton purchased 157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £150.72 ($198.26).

Shares of Arrow Global Group stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.32. Arrow Global Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Arrow Global Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 5.54%. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

ARW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 225.33 ($2.96).

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

