Strs Ohio Acquires 176,997 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 202.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,997 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,295,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 437,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 154,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

NYSE MGM opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $1,097,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,502,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

