Strs Ohio Buys 14,655 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $203,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,919,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

NYSE:WRE opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 123.89%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.