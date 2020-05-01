Strs Ohio Sells 17,859 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,859 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Evergy by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,599 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,570,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,247,000 after purchasing an additional 738,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,566,000 after acquiring an additional 433,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 861,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after acquiring an additional 416,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.91.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

