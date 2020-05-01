Strs Ohio Sells 19,397 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $121.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

