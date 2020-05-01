Sulzer’s (SULZF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sulzer stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60. Sulzer has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $109.70.

About Sulzer

Sulzer Ltd provides products and services for the oil and gas, power, water, and other markets in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

