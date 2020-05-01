Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCMWY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Swisscom in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays raised Swisscom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swisscom from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

