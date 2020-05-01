Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Lifted to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUKNY opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Sydney Airport has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

Get Sydney Airport alerts:

About Sydney Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.