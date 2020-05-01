Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SYDDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sydney Airport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sydney Airport from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS SYDDF opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Sydney Airport has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

Sydney Airport Company Profile

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

