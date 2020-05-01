SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

NYSE SYY opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.98.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.