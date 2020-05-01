Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Given a C$71.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Tc Pipelines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.24.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at C$64.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.41. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of C$47.05 and a 52-week high of C$76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$3.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0928162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.