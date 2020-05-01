TD Securities Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$115.38.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$115.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$117.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.70, for a total transaction of C$948,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,103,541.70. Also, Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.48, for a total value of C$208,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,474,697.92. Insiders sold 13,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,746 over the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

