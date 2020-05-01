TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $78.52 and last traded at $78.38, approximately 2,743,165 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,341,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.65.

The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.19.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

