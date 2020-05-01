Telecom Italia’s (TIIAY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TIIAY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

