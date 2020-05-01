The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 51,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of WU stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,626,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,130,000 after purchasing an additional 936,712 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,457.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 307,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 288,141 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 53.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

