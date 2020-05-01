TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Given a C$0.90 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$0.90 price objective on TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TOG. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TORC Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.05.

Shares of TOG stock opened at C$1.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87. The firm has a market cap of $226.25 million and a PE ratio of -6.59. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$4.96.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$141.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. TORC Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -169.41%.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

