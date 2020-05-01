Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 212.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.06.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $292.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.49. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $323.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,168 shares of company stock valued at $30,392,707. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.