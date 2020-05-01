TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 244,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $363.08 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.71.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.85.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.