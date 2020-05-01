TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Trading 14% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)’s stock price traded up 14% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $54.63 and last traded at $53.44, 1,388,914 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 534,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $37,093.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and have sold 80,288 shares worth $4,361,710. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,173.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.