TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR’s (TUWOY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.76. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

