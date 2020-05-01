UBS Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 22 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 22 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 14.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC set a CHF 18 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 17 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 18.50.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.