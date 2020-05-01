UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TLPFY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Societe Generale lowered Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $132.86.

Temenos Company Profile

